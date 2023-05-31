Farm Weekly

Rabobank: Fertiliser prices are returning to historical averages

May 31 2023 - 2:00pm
Rabobank analyst Vitor Pistoia stated fertiliser prices continued to remain above average for some agricultural commodities, due to tighter stocks.
FARM fertiliser "affordability" is starting to improve across the globe, with a likely recovery in application in some regions in 2023, Rabobank says in a new report.

