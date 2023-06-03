Farm Weekly
Home/Property

Platform opens to own farming land

MW
By Mel Williams
June 3 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
LAWD chief executive officer Enda Foley says Bricklets are a welcome addition to rural real estate markets.
LAWD chief executive officer Enda Foley says Bricklets are a welcome addition to rural real estate markets.

NATIONAL real estate and advisory firm LAWD has brokered an exclusive deal to deliver Bricklet fractionalisation to the rural market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Mel Williams

CCJ sub/writer

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.