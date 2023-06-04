Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Is live sheep export really dying?

By Brooke Littlewood
June 4 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Source: Meat & Livestock Australia market information, insights and adoption, released in May 2023.
Source: Meat & Livestock Australia market information, insights and adoption, released in May 2023.

"THE trade is dying'' is one of the main arguments used against live sheep exports by sea.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.