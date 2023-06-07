THE Federal government's push to phase-out live sheep exports by sea will put thousands of livelihoods at risk, ignores a decade of industry reform and will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.
Despite this, the government is pushing ahead with plans to phase it out, effectively ignoring a decade of industry reform.
The industry is in decline through decreasing shipments exacerbated by the northern hemisphere shipping moratorium and COVID-19 global shipping chaos, however there are no animal welfare grounds to shut down this industry and doing so would cost the country millions of dollars.
In fact, Australia's live export industry exceeds international animal welfare standards at every stage of the supply chain.
In June 2020, senator Murray Watt, now Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, said "the live export industry continues to be a world leader with regard to animal welfare and continues to operate on a sustainable basis".
Despite this, Mr Watt now pursues Labor Party policy to phase-out the $92 million live sheep export by sea industry, with $5.6m allocated in the 2023 Federal budget for planning.
This does not include implementation and does not cover the funding necessary to ensure no one is worse off when the sector disappears.
While Australia's live export sector has not been without its problems in the past, the changes implemented over the past 10 years make it a reliable, ethical, adaptable supply chain with animal welfare at its heart.
Australian livestock are among the world's best.
Our long-term trading partners appreciate they are impeccable specimens of good health and consistently high quality.
Indeed, the competitive market demands Australian standards must be maintained for other countries to pay the highest prices.
Diseased and weak livestock are simply unacceptable to buyers.
The existing Federal regulations and systems, already ensure wellbeing excellence when livestock are exported.
The Australian Standards for the Export of Livestock (ASEL), is a Federal framework for minimum animal health and welfare conditions.
It applies to cattle, sheep, goats, buffalo, deer and camelids.
ASEL presents strict criteria that do not allow weak animals to be exported.
To move anywhere, Australian livestock must be subject to ethical transport conditions.
In addition, there is the Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System (ESCAS).
This applies to the same species as ASEL and requires exporters to have pre-determined arrangements in place for the humane handling and processing of livestock in the importing country.
This means Australian livestock are subject to Australian animal wellbeing standards in the importing country - without exception, livestock must always be in the hands of ESCAS-accredited handlers and processors.
Australia is the only country in the world with this kind of regulatory system.
Australia's commitment to ESCAS is evidenced by its willingness to lose a major market over animal welfare concerns; exports to Saudi Arabia were abruptly halted in 2012 after the country refused to comply with ESCAS requirements.
Through Australian collaborations to advance welfare conditions beyond our shores, trading partners have now adapted their livestock supply chains to meet ESCAS requirements by upgrading their handling, transport and processing facilities.
This has brought about numerous improvements in animal wellbeing, product quality and food hygiene.
Further evidence of Australia's animal welfare improvements is clear, with live export voyages since 2017 showing a reduction in mortality rates.
The 2022 onboard mortality rate was just 0.03 per cent.
I have seen first-hand the high welfare conditions on board a live export vessel during a recent visit to the Al Messilah as it prepared to leave Western Australia - freely available feed and water, massive air circulation systems, appropriate hygiene, plenty of space for the livestock to exhibit normal behaviours, well-trained and attentive stock handlers and 24-hour care by independent veterinarians.
In addition to the excellent welfare practices already in place, there is a simple economic argument to stopping the planned phase-out of live exports - the Australian Government could save millions of dollars by simply leaving the industry alone.
Despite past confronting media reports showing the mistreatment of animals, this is an adaptable, resilient, innovative supply chain that no longer compromises animal wellbeing.
Mr Watt's statement holds true.
Animal wellbeing is the centre of this industry.
This is not a promise from farmers or anyone else in the supply chain, it is a mandated condition of trade between long-term trading relationships that value Australian attitudes towards livestock.
Investment into implementing and maintaining the highest standards of animal wellbeing has succeeded and no further government intervention is necessary.
Dr Jackson is a non-executive director of Sheep Producers Australia, is a member of WAFarmers Livestock Council and is a council member for Western Australia for Agribusiness Australia.
