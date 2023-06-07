Farm Weekly
Home/Opinion

Live sheep export phase out is not necessary: Liz Jackson

By Liz Jackson - Curtin University Associate Professor in Supply Chain Management and Logistics
June 7 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia's live export industry exceeds international animal welfare standards at every stage of the supply chain. Photo: The Livestock Collective
Australia's live export industry exceeds international animal welfare standards at every stage of the supply chain. Photo: The Livestock Collective

THE Federal government's push to phase-out live sheep exports by sea will put thousands of livelihoods at risk, ignores a decade of industry reform and will cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.