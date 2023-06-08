Farm Weekly

Chinese wheat whispers

By Andrew Whitelaw, Manager Market Insights, Episode 3
June 9 2023 - 8:00am
Could Chinese wheat production this year be well below current USDA forecasts?
Chinese wheat imports are already well ahead of the same time last year.
AS AN agriculture analyst, China is one of the black holes in information.

