Calls for WA Government to support live sheep exports

By By Tamara Hooper
June 25 2023 - 2:00pm
The State Government, led by Roger Cook, says it is committed to ensuring the best outcome for the WA sheep supply chain and the wider regional communities that will be affected.
The Nationals leader David Littleproud has written to Western Australia's new Premier Roger Cook seeking an urgent meeting about the phase-out of live sheep exports.

