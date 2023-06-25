The Nationals leader David Littleproud has written to Western Australia's new Premier Roger Cook seeking an urgent meeting about the phase-out of live sheep exports.
Mr Littleproud has asked Mr Cook to support the live sheep industry, after former Premier Mark McGowan and WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis were consistent and clear in affirming the WA Government's support for the continuation of the live sheep export industry.
"I congratulate Premier Cook on his new role," Mr Littleproud said.
"It is now crucial Mr Cook acts quickly to save the live sheep export trade, which is worth $85 million and supports more than 3000 jobs.
"I am confident Mr Cook will provide me with an urgent response and meet as soon as possible to discuss this important issue."
Following Mr Littleproud's letter The Nationals WA deputy leader and MP for Roe Peter Rundle asked Mr Cook two questions in Parliament.
"Unlike the former premier, will the premier and his Minister for Agriculture and Food stand up for farmers and support the sector to prevent this ban from cutting more than 3500 jobs and a $130 million industry for WA?" Mr Rundle said.
"Can the Premier reassure farmers and supply chain operators that he understands that WA needs this industry for animal welfare and economic reasons and will act to allay the mental anguish being suffered in the industry right now?"
Mr Cook said this was an election commitment by the Albanese government and they were following through with this, but WA Labor remained in support of the industry.
"Our government's position on this matter has not changed," Mr Cook said.
"The government is committed to ensuring the best outcome for the WA sheep supply chain and the wider regional communities that will be affected.
"This is a Federal government decision and it has a mandate to implement it.
"The WA government will fight for the best possible outcome for the sheep industry in WA."
Mr Rundle went on to ask the premier if he would talk to Anthony Albanese and the Federal agriculture minister and show his support for this WA industry?
Mr Cook said the WA Government's position was clear to the Albanese Government.
Mr Littleproud added he was disappointed the Federal Labor Government continued to push ahead with the phase out.
He said he had already personally guaranteed the industry that a future Coalition government would bring back live sheep exports and save the trade.
"Mr Cook has the ability to step up and work with his Federal counterparts to get the live sheep export ban overturned, as the phase out has not been founded on any sort of tangible animal welfare evidence," he said.
"As former premier McGowan and Ms Jarvis have repeatedly stated, the animal welfare performance of the industry, since 2018, has been sufficient.
"Ultimately, shutting down the industry will have enormous consequences for WA, as 90 per cent of all sheep exported from Australia are from WA.
"I look forward to meeting Mr Cook as soon as possible and I urge him to prioritise the live sheep industry."
Meanwhile on May 25 during Senate Estimates, National Party senator for Victoria Bridgette McKenzie and Queensland senator Matt Canavan asked Agriculture Minister Murray Watt if he would attend any future consultations to meet with farmers in person.
Mr Watt said he would not attend any meetings because that is what the panel is doing.
"But you would be open to meet with WA farmers on the closure of the sheep industry?" Ms McKenzie said.
"I have met with the WA farmers organisation about this, I would say, three times, the Pastoralists and Graziers Association and the exporters," Mr Watt said.
"I actually met with all of the types of groups that you are talking about within about five or six weeks of taking on the role.
"So I've done that.
"I've met with them.
"We've explained our position."
Ms McKenzie went on to ask if Mr Watt would commit to attending at least one of the future consultations taking part in June in WA.
He at first answered that he would not make decisions about his diary during Senate Estimates before Mr Canavan said attending town halls and meetings was part of the job.
"I think that would be the least you could do to show respect to an industry you are shutting down," Mr Canavan said.
"Well, I will take on your views," Mr Watt said.
There is no speculation Mr Watt will be at any of the meetings next week however, they are still a way for industry stakeholders to ask questions and to speak to the panel in person.
Reiterating this call on June 15 in Parliament, Liberal Party MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson, addressed Mr Watt informing him that WA producers eroded confidence was due to the policy.
Mr Wilson also asked Mr Watt if he was going to attend at least one of the scheduled consultation meetings taking place in WA and offered to assist in facilitating a meeting.
