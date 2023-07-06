Farm Weekly
DPIRD urges Pilbara residents to report red dwarf honey bee sightings

Updated July 6 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:42pm
A single colony of the red dwarf honey bee found during targeted surveillance near Karratha.
Pilbara residents and workers are urged to report any sightings of exotic bees after a colony of red dwarf honey bees (Apis florea) was located on the Burrup Peninsula near Karratha.

