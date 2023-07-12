Farm Weekly
Home/News

Western Wool Centre records solid first day of trading for new season

By Mal Gill
July 13 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New hope for new wool selling season
New hope for new wool selling season

A new wool selling season was marked with a new sense of optimism at the Western Wool Centre (WWC) last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.