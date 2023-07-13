Farm Weekly
Australian Wool Testing Authority says WA wool is some of the finest

By Mal Gill
July 13 2023 - 2:00pm
WA wool is the finest
WOOL tests have shown Western Australia's average clip to be the finest wool produced in Australia during the 2022-23 season and, in terms of commercially important staple mid-break, was bettered only by Tasmanian wool.

