MLA says sheep breeding stock reaches record levels

July 13 2023 - 7:00pm
Lamb and mutton from Australia and New Zealand represented more than 70 per cent of internationally traded sheepmeat in 2022.
AUSTRALIA'S sheep flock and its breeding ewe numbers reached their highest levels this year since 2007 at 78.75 million and 46.14m head respectively.

