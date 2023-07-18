Farm Weekly
Elders Boyanup Store Cattle Sale to feature 1300 head of cattle this Wednesday

By Jodie Rintoul
July 18 2023 - 1:00pm
The Panetta family, CA Panetta, Harvey, wll be the largest vendor of first-cross steers in the sale with an offering of six Speckle Park-Friesian (12-14mo), six Simmental-Friesian (12-14mo), six Angus-Friesian (8-10mo), four Speckle Park-Friesian (8-10mo), 15 Angus-Friesian (4-6mo), 15 Murray Grey-Friesian (4-6mo) and four Hereford-Friesian (4-6mo).
IF you are looking to stock up with store cattle, then you don't want to miss this month's Elders Boyanup Store Cattle Sale.

