IF you are looking to stock up with store cattle, then you don't want to miss this month's Elders Boyanup Store Cattle Sale.
In the sale, tomorrow, Wednesday, July 19, which will commence at 9am, the Elders South West team will offer a yarding of 1300 cattle.
It will kick off with a run of about 400 beef steers and heifers before moving into the dairy section where there will be a large offering of Friesian steers ranging in age from four to 24 months, as well as a good offering of first-cross steers and heifers in the same age bracket.
Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll said being the first store sale for the new financial year, the Elders team had put together a good selection of both beef steers and heifers and also an array of dairy steers for this month's sale.
"This month we expect to yard close to 400 beef steers and heifers with most in the 320 to 380 kilogram range which will suit most enterprises," Mr Carroll said.
"In the dairy section we have fewer liveweight steers on offer but a good variety of fresh Friesian steers being sold by appraisal (dollars per head).
"With store cattle recently selling at affordable rates it is now a good time to stock up."
The beef steers and heifers will be offered first and the largest vendor in the steer offering will be Kandalee Grazing, Bridgetown, with an offering of 67 owner-bred Angus steers.
Elders, Capel representative Rob Gibbings said the 12-14-month-old steers were well-bred and would weigh in the 300-410kg range.
"They could be either finished in the feedlot or on grass," Mr Gibbings said.
Another of Mr Gibbings' clients to offer quality, owner-bred Angus steers will be Ludlow Grazing, Ludlow.
The Ludlow-based enterprise has nominated 18 steers based on Gandy, Monterey and Blackrock Angus bloodlines which are 14-16 months old.
Mr Gibbings said these steers would weigh 460-480kg and would be ideal for the export trade.
After selling in last month's sale Cotton Holdings, Roelands, will again have a large line of owner-bred Charolais cross calves in the pens.
It has nominated 50 Charolais cross weaners (25 steers and 25 heifers) aged 12-14 months.
Mr Roberts said the calves would weigh from 340-360kg and they were good feeder cattle in forward store condition.
Scott River producers AC & CJ McNab will also feature on the vendors list this month with an offering of 30 Murray Grey calves (15 steers and 15 heifers) aged 12-14 months and based on Monterey and Nangara bloodlines.
Elders, Margaret River agent Alec Williams said the owner-bred line was in forward store condition and would weigh from 300-340kg.
There will be a couple of good lines of beef calves to come in from the Thomson Brook area with G & V Elks, nominating Murray Grey cross calves and RT & SB Booth, offering Simmental cross calves.
The Elks have nominated 20 Murray Grey sired calves (10 steers and 10 heifers) aged 12-14 months.
Elders, Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said the Elks' calves would weigh 250-300kg and make good backgrounder cattle to put away and grow out.
When it comes to the Booth's offering, they will truck in 20 Simmental cross calves (10 steers and 10 heifers) carrying Brighton bloodlines.
Mr Watling said the 10-12mo calves from the Booths would weigh 360-400kg.
"They are good heavy feeder cattle ready to feed on grain or to put away and finish on grass," Mr Watling said.
In the first-cross steer pens, calf-rearers the Panetta family, CA Panetta, Harvey, who buy in young calves to rear will be the largest vendor when it trucks in 56 first-cross steers ranging in age from four months through to 14 months.
Broken down, the Panetta family will offer six Speckle Park-Friesian (12-14mo), six Simmental-Friesian (12-14mo), six Angus-Friesian (8-10mo), four Speckle Park-Friesian (8-10mo), 15 Angus-Friesian (4-6mo), 15 Murray Grey-Friesians (4-6mo) and four Hereford-Friesian (4-6mo) steers.
The family will also offer 15 Friesian steers aged 4-6 months.
Elders, Brunswick/Harvey agent Craig Martin said the steers, which would be offered by the Panetta family, were good young calves.
"They have had all the health treatments and are ready to go back to the paddock and grow," Mr Martin said.
When it comes to the line-up of Friesian steers Peninsula Downs, Warner Glen, will be the biggest vendor with an offering of 120 owner-bred Friesian and Friesian cross steers aged 12-14 months.
Mr Williams said the steers were in store condition and would be suitable for the grazier market.
Another of Mr Williams' clients to offer numbers in these pens will be B, C, L & Y Elson, Karridale, which has nominated 50 Friesian steers - 30 head in the 16-22mo age bracket and 20 in the 12-14mo range.
Mr Williams said the steers would be a mix of owner-bred and purchased in calves that had been raised in the Elson's dairy operation.
"They are well-bred, large-framed steers that are in good forward store condition," Mr Williams said.
"They will be ideal to finish on grass."
There will be very few Friesian steers offered liveweight in the sale but one line that will be, is 27 steers aged 20-24 months from M Tosana, Mullalyup.
Mr Watling said the steers on offer from the Tosanas were in forward store condition.
"They will weigh from 480-550kg and will be easy to finish either on grain now or they could be put back out onto the grass and turned off in the spring," he said.
While the liveweight numbers in the Friesian steer line-up will be light, there will be plenty of Friesian poddy steers to choose from when a number of regular vendors truck in their lines.
The largest of the poddy steer lines will be offered by West & Haggerty, Capel, which has nominated 60 Friesian steers aged 4-6 months that have been bred and reared in its 800-head dairy.
Mr Gibbings said it was the operation's monthly draft of calves and all the calves had been fully vaccinated and debudded.
West & Haggerty will have six Angus-Friesian heifers aged 6-8 months.
Another monthly vendor to offer numbers will be Negus Enterprises, Tutanup, which will offer 50 Friesian steers aged 4-6 months from its dairy, that have had all the health treatments.
Rodwell Farms, Boyanup, will also feature in the poddy pens with 40 Friesian steers.
The 8-10mo steers were all bred and raised in the Rodwell's dairy enterprise in which they are milking about 700 cows.
Elders, Boyanup representative Alex Roberts said the steers were from the Rodwell's 2022 spring calving program.
"The steers are well-grown for their age, neatly dehorned and will present very well," Mr Roberts said.
Dardanup-based WL Olsthoorn rounds out the larger vendors set to offer Friesian poddy steers.
It has nominated 30 steers aged 8-10 months that were bought in and raised.
