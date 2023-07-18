The increased cost of living is one of the major concerns affecting members of the Isolated Children's and Parents' Association (ICPA) and will be a focal point at the group's 52nd Annual Federal Conference next week.
Being held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Darwin, Northern Territory, next Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27, national president Alana Moller said while the organisation had always advocated for financial assistance for families living in remote and rural areas, the financial situation of many of their members had become more dire in recent years, particularly for families sending their children to boarding schools due to their remote geographic locations.
The ICPA WA State Council has already had a win for these families, having successfully lobbied the government to have the WA State Boarding Away from Home Allowance (BAHA) increased by $30 per child for 2023, in line with the consumer price index.
However due to the cost of boarding in WA continuing to rise, on average by five per cent per year, and by as much as 16.92pc at some WA schools, the ICPA is calling for an increase in the Assistance for Isolated Children Scheme Basic Boarding Allowance to help alleviate financial pressures incurred on families as a result of these increased fees.
"This issue is also related to the funding of various schools and how that's impacting boarding fees for parents and extenuating the cost-of-living pressures they are already experiencing," Ms Moller said.
The 150-200 people expected to attend the conference will hear from speakers including Federal Assistant Minister for Education Anthony Chisholm and Australia's first Regional Education Commissioner Fiona Nash.
Ms Moller said ICPA's ability to secure these two, high-profile speakers at the conference was a good indication that the Federal government valued the work the organisation was doing, as well as the views of its members.
"Since Labor was elected last year, we've put a lot of work into building up our contacts within the new government, so we can continue to bring up any issues with them and keep them across all of the things we are working on," Ms Moller said.
Other speakers will include Royal Flying Doctor Service of Australia chairwoman Tracey Hayes, who will provide the keynote address, and the children of a former ICPA president, Sally Sullivan, who will speak about the effect the ICPA had on their education growing up.
The ICPA is a voluntary, apolitical, national parent organisation advocating on behalf of its members for equity of access to appropriate education for children living outside of metropolitan areas.
