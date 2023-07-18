Farm Weekly
Home/News

ICPA conference in Darwin to focus on cost of living pressures

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
July 19 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Isolated Children and Parents Association (ICPA) Federal Council at the 2022 Federal Conference in Perth.
Members of the Isolated Children and Parents Association (ICPA) Federal Council at the 2022 Federal Conference in Perth.

The increased cost of living is one of the major concerns affecting members of the Isolated Children's and Parents' Association (ICPA) and will be a focal point at the group's 52nd Annual Federal Conference next week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.