Proving to not only be a tough negotiator when it comes to a free trade agreement (FTA) with Australia, the European Union has also been particularly strong-willed when it comes to the regulation of chemicals internationally and the development of international sustainability frameworks and accreditation programs for the grains sector.
In relation to the use of herbicides, pesticides and fertilisers, the Australian grains industry has been united in working against international restrictions and regulations which have the potential to hamstring Australian farmers.
This is despite several countries in the EU falling prey to populist policy and imposing stricter regulations and bans on their farmers in regards to the use of chemicals and fertilisers.
An example of this is in Germany and France where the use of glysophate has been banned in recent years.Grain Producers Australia (GPA) chief executive Colin Bettles said some of the "errant commentary and misinformation" about standards and practices of Australian food producers could be easily resolved and corrected by some of these critics visiting Australia themselves, to get the facts and understand the unique differences and challenges of our farming systems.
"This would provide the opportunity to actually spend time with Australia farmers and industry members or representative groups, to see first-hand our use of sustainable farming practices, and adoption of modern, progressive technologies, to deliver high-quality food producing standards and improved productivity," Mr Bettles said.
In highlighting the increasing commitment and the stronger actions being taken to continue improving sustainability and environmental practice by Australian farmers, Mr Bettles said in our messaging it was also important to highlight that Australia is one of the least subsidised agricultural sectors in the world.
"This entrenched protectionism has the perverse effect of distorting global agricultural trade, environmental outcomes, and food security."
Conditional subsidies for EU farmers
While the first Special Representative for Australian Agriculture Su McCluskey was unable to comment specifically on the AU-EU FTA negotiations, she said the EU's focus on sustainability meant they were now making their Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) subsidies (an EU policy to provide financial support to farmers in member States), conditional on environmental measures rather than production measures.
"When I was in Ireland I saw some impressive work that their research body, Teagasc, has just released on achieving climate action targets," Ms McCluskey said.
"It is true to say that one size does not fit all and the way we farm in Australia is quite different to farming enterprises in the EU.
"But there are also many differences across the countries in the EU itself and they are all trying to meet the targets set under Farm to Fork, given it is under EU legislation."
Ms McCluskey said Australia needed to progress quickly to data collection and measurement so that Australian farmers could clearly demonstrate their claims to sustainability.
"I think that we are doing reasonably well with our soil health, waste and biodiversity but we will need to get more detailed around our emissions, carbon and animal health measures," she said.
