Australia backs its sustainability credentials against the EU

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
July 22 2023 - 2:00pm
WAFarmers president John Hassell (left) with the first Special Representative for Australian Agriculture Su McCluskey on one of her visits to Western Australia earlier this year.
WAFarmers president John Hassell (left) with the first Special Representative for Australian Agriculture Su McCluskey on one of her visits to Western Australia earlier this year.

Proving to not only be a tough negotiator when it comes to a free trade agreement (FTA) with Australia, the European Union has also been particularly strong-willed when it comes to the regulation of chemicals internationally and the development of international sustainability frameworks and accreditation programs for the grains sector.

