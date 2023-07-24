Farm Weekly
Home/News

Farmers advised to hold onto carbon credits

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
July 24 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Commodity market analyst and Episode 3 founder and director Andrew Whitelaw.
Commodity market analyst and Episode 3 founder and director Andrew Whitelaw.

A commodity market analyst has issued another warning to farmers about the risks associated with the carbon market, following the recent steep drop in value of Australian carbon credit units (ACCUs).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.