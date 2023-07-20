Farm Weekly
Western Wool Centre trading saw broader micron Merino fleece increase in price

By Mal Gill
July 20 2023 - 2:00pm
Wool bales in a shed.
Demand for broader micron Merino fleece wools hung on until the close of Western Wool Centre (WWC) trading last week and the start of the annual three-week mid-year live auctions recess.

