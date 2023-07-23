All things soil was the topic of conversation in the Top End last month, with the Soil Science Australia National Conference being hosted in Darwin for the first time since the society started in 1955.
More than 300 scientists and experts in soils from all over the country and beyond gathered to further research and understand soils.
Conference chairman Jason Hill believed having the event in Darwin was an "excellent opportunity" to showcase the soils of the Top End and their uses.
The conference focused on protecting the health of soil for the future - while reducing the costs of degraded soil.
Given the location, indigenous peoples' connection to the soil was a strong talking point, and the importance of protecting the vital asset was emphasised.
Soil Science Australia president Edward Scott said the event was key to continuing the protection of Australian soils.
"We often take what lies beneath our feet for granted," Mr Scott said.
"But it's an incredible network of living organisms that supports all life above ground.
"The understanding of soil, through soil science, helps us feed our growing population, improve agricultural production, build safely and manage environmental changes resulting from climate change."
The Australian National Soil Information System (ANSIS) was launched at the conference.
ANSIS combines soil data from systems across the country to provide access to nationally-consistent information.
ANSIS will help Australians better understand soil and make more informed decisions about managing our important soil resources.
Murdoch University was represented at the conference to showcase some of the great work it and SoilsWest have undertaken over the past couple of years.
Dr Francesca Brailsford's research is showing that a better understanding of gravel may be critical to overcoming many of the barriers farmers face when growing crops on this soil type.
Often when collecting soil samples, a sieve is used to remove gravel, however she is putting a new perspective on this process.
"Gravel soil is known to present challenges with water and nutrient availability, which can limit yields," Dr Brailsford said.
"Our research first focused on why we see these problems and is now focused on management strategies to improve crop yields."
Her new discoveries have been captured and synthesised with historical knowledge in a new freely-available and highly interactive ebook - Soil Quality: 9 Gravel Soil.
PhD student Maria Then spoke about soil water repellency - where water pools on top of the soil after a downpour.
This type of waterlogging is one of the biggest constraints onfarm, as water staying on the surface (and inaccessible for the roots) limits the growth potential of a plant.
Ms Then is researching this problem and looking at developing solutions by fusing new technologies like near-infrared spectroscopy, gamma radiometry and electromagnetic induction.
"Water repellency is such a prevalent issue in Western Australia and South Australia - I want farmers to know that there is a method out there, which is what I'm working on, to ameliorate soil water repellency on sandy soils at a much cheaper rate than what they're doing now," Ms Then said.
Undertaking exciting work in discovering the true potential of soils and crop yields is associate professor Gaus Azam.
He leads a collaborative project that looks at the myriad of issues farmers face in their soil, from acidity to compaction to low surface area, and then re-engineers the soil profile in their absence.
The research is about discovering the maximum potential of crops grown on unconstrained soil to find out what is really possible.
"The dreams can actually come true when re-engineering," Dr Azam said.
"There is so much opportunity to work together - with carbon (scientists) with water (scientists) - we can put it all together for the next five or 10 years and ask, how can we get there?"
The work is delivering some very impressive results - almost doubling the crop yield and water use efficiency that most farmers are used to.
Although the project is partly a proof-of-concept, its promise has generated excitement from local farmers, including those who helped with the trials.
Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.
