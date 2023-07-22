Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rangeview Stud, Darkan, success in Australian Sheep and Wool Show

By Jodie Rintoul
July 22 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rangeview stud, Darkan, took out top price honours in the Merino ram sale at last weeks Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, when this Poll Merino ram sold for $24,000 to the Thalabah stud, Laggan, New South Wales. With the sale topping ram were Elders WA stud stock representative Nathan King (left), buyer Anthony Frost, Thalabah stud and his son Jack and Rangeview stud principal Jeremy King.
The Rangeview stud, Darkan, took out top price honours in the Merino ram sale at last weeks Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, when this Poll Merino ram sold for $24,000 to the Thalabah stud, Laggan, New South Wales. With the sale topping ram were Elders WA stud stock representative Nathan King (left), buyer Anthony Frost, Thalabah stud and his son Jack and Rangeview stud principal Jeremy King.

After a successful couple of days in the show ring at last week's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, the King family's Rangview stud, Darkan, topped off its trip across by the Nullarbor, selling the $24,000 top-priced ram in the event's Merino ram sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.