Hillcroft Farms stud, Popanyinning wins in UltraWhite breeds at Australian Sheep and Wool Show Bendigo

By Jodie Rintoul
July 22 2023 - 7:00pm
This group of three (one ram and two ewes) UltraWhites from the Hillcroft Farms stud, Popanyinning, was sashed the reserve champion cleanskins group in the interbreed competition. Holding the group were Hillcroft Farms stud principal Dawson Bradford (left), Rodney Rose, Rosedale UltraWhite stud, Swan Hill, Victoria and Jason Randall, Shepparton, Victoria.
After holding its inaugural showing at last year's Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo, Victoria, the UltraWhite breed this year showed it shouldn't be taken lightly, dominating the cleanskin interbreed judging competition.

