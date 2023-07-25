The presentation of life memberships and awards, along with inspirational speeches were part of the Country Women's Association of WA's (CWA) 99th State conference opening at the Novotel Langley in Perth on Tuesday night of last week.
The opening was highlighted by a parading of the branch banners that represented more than 120 branches across WA.
The speakers included State president Anne Gething, WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis and a welcome to country service by Whadjak Noongar Elder, Gail Wynne.
Ms Jarvis congratulated the CWA on "a diverse range of women and ages" which she said was a contributing factor to the association's success.
She highlighted some government programs that would improve gender equity and equality for regional women.
"What is good for women, is good for families and communities," Ms Jarvis said.
These include free and half-price TAFE courses, with access to a creche, a "try-a-trade" program for young women in senior high school and the New Opportunities for Women (NOW) certificate, which offers foundational skills to assist in employment.
Ms Jarvis said lowering educational fees was instrumental in increasing gender diversity in typically male-oriented industries and roles.
"We need to embrace our daughters and sons who not only make the decision to go away (for studies) but also those who make the decision to stay - and we need to build those communities around them," Ms Jarvis said, referencing her youngest daughter who works in early childhood education in the South West.
Following her speech, awards were presented to individuals and branches.
The Clarice Ruddick Memorial award is given to a branch that "exhibits the finest community efforts" of the previous year.
This year, with nine branch nominations, the award went to two joint winners, Bedfordale and Victoria Park.
The community project grant is awarded to branches that work on a significant project in their community or fund maintenance to a branch centre, making it fit-for-purpose for community activities, with the award going to Woodanilling this year.
With six members, the Woodanilling branch is one of the few community groups left in the town.
Grant funding will be used to repair stairs, install a new hot water system and continue providing a playgroup to the community.
Young Volunteer of the Year honours went to 18 year-old Piers Anspach, Koorunga branch.
He became a dedicated member of the Guildford Grammar School Cadet program, participating in Anzac Day ceremonies and representing WA in a cadet exchange which saw him travel to the United Kingdom.
Mr Anspach has also volunteered in tree planting, roadside rubbish collection, working bees and fundraising events, as well as for the Wannamal Bushfire Brigade.
"Piers is a responsible, caring young man, whose voluntary work has developed a range of skills and attributes that benefit both him and his community," Ms Edwards said.
The University of WA (UWA) graduate, Jim Rae, Dalyup, west of Esperance, received the rural dental scholarship award for his commitment to regional education around oral health.
He volunteers his time to visit schools in Ravensthorpe and Hopetoun, teaching oral health education to about 150 students.
Following graduation, Mr Rae plans to return to rural and remote WA for work.
"I grew up in a town where for your regular clean you might be waiting at least 12 months, let alone if you have a toothache or if you fall over and knock your teeth out," Mr Rae said.
He said travelling around the regions was eye-opening, highlighting the lack of access and available medical and dental care.
"With the help of the CWA and the grant that I have received, it's allowed me to take time off work to revisit the regions that I am quite passionate about returning to, and continue volunteering at schools to educate kids about oral hygiene," Mr Rae said.
He wants to inspire dental students from Perth to branch out and work in the rural and remote areas.
Melissa Howard, Margaret River, was one of the recipients of the rural nursing scholarship.
Her son Huey, was diagnosed with cytomegalovirus (CMV), which sent her on an international journey of research and advocacy to find out more about the incredibly rare virus.
At the time of diagnosis, Ms Howard, who had been a nurse for more than 13 years, had never heard of the virus and travelled to Canada to attend a CMV conference.
"I couldn't shake the feeling that something was wrong with the pregnancy, I'd been told that everything was alright, but he was born early and spent quite a long time in the National Intensive Care Unit," Ms Howard said.
Huey wasn't able to fight simple respiratory illnesses and had a poor immune system.
"He wasn't reaching his milestones and I just couldn't shake that mother's feeling that something wasn't right," she said.
A few years later, it became apparent that Huey was significantly deaf in one ear, which only worsened over time.
This prompted an MRI scan who was then diagnosed with CMV.
She quickly discovered the virus was one of the most common causes of disability and was shocked that so few people knew about the virus.
"I felt like I just needed to be around people that understood and knew about it," Ms Howard said.
Since returning from her trip, she has undertaken extensive research to find out the range of knowledge around CMV, from obstetricians, midwives, remote nurses and general practitioners, which as it turned out, was extremely limited.
In her own time Ms Howard shares information within the health industry to spread awareness of the virus, and has enrolled in further studies in order to take part in formal research trials.
"CMV and CWA has helped me find my voice as a woman - I wouldn't have stood up here to talk to you all a couple of years ago, so thanks Huey," she said.
"If I can use that passion to create a better world for families then that is what I will do."
The rural medical scholarship was awarded to Alexander Lawrie, Geraldton, who is in his final year of a doctorate in medicine at UWA.
He has an interest in microbiology and infectious diseases, and wants to research diseases which disproportionately affect those living in regional and rural areas, such as rheumatic fever and heart disease.
CWA State treasurer Felicity Edwards said, "he believes rural medicine offers a unique opportunity to develop relationships with patients, and to treat a wide range of medical issues and we wish Alexander all the best with his endeavours".
Mr Lawrie was not present on the night of the conference when CWA announced it had provided $41,250 in educational scholarships and bursaries in 2022-23.
Life members were also honoured at the conference, with one of last year's life members, Wendy Ayers formally receiving her badge after being away last year.
This year's honorary life member recipients were Gloria Campbell and Heather Allen.
Ms Campbell has been involved in CWA branches across the country and now is a member at the Wanneroo branch.
Ms Allen's children and grandchildren joined her on stage which she described as being a "great surprise".
She was born and raised in the Goldfields and has been heavily involved in several leadership roles within the CWA, including being State president between 2016-2019.
"We have such a wonderful association," Ms Allen said.
"I have always strived for what I believe is right and I always will.
"But I need to pay respects to all the members who go back to 1924, to all the members that have contributed to this association because they have made it what it is, and we do need to work to keep going what they've set in place."
