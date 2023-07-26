Farm Weekly
Wheat buyers outbidding each other

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director - Clear Grain Exchange
July 26 2023 - 10:00am
International wheat futures remain volatile with little room for error in global grain stocks and the Ukraine war causing uncertainty.
Despite Chicago Board of Trade (CBoT) wheat futures closing up, 60 US cents per bushel (USc/bu) on Wednesday night of last week, they then fell 30 USc/bu last Friday.

