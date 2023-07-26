Farm Weekly
Russian rockets sees a rally on wheat values

By Andrew Whitelaw, Market Insights Manager - Episode 3
July 26 2023 - 7:00pm
Chicago Board of Trade wheat rallied strongly after Russian forces attacked Ukrainian grain-loading infrastructure.
At the start of last week week, the grain export corridor from Ukraine deal was off, and the market barely had a reaction.

