Elders Boyanup cattle sees beef steers top $1739

By Kane Chatfield
July 27 2023 - 5:00pm
Elders Bridgetown representative Deane Allen (left) and Mt Ferguson Grazing Company farm manager Trevor Scott, Dardanup, look over the Mt Ferguson Angus steers which sold to 410c/kg at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last week.
Feeders bid to 430c/kg for suitable cattle in a stronger beef market at the Elders store cattle sale at Boyanup last Wednesday.

