Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rob McMillan inducted into REIWA Hall of Fame

July 29 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Rob McMillan, WA rural property manager at AWN, Bibra Lake, was last Friday named the inaugural inductee into the Real Estate Institute of WA (REIWA) Rural Hall of Fame at the annual REIWA rural conference at The Vines Resort, Swan Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.