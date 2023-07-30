First time offer for family aggregation

FOR the first time, three properties - Numeralla, Mannabanks and Mannabanks North - will be offered for sale by way of offers to purchase.
The main home farm Numeralla is at Moulyinning, east of Dumbleyung and west of Kukerin, within the Shire of Dumbleyung.
Both Mannabanks and Mannabanks North are on Boundary Road, north of Tarin Rock.
Mannabanks is in the Shire of Dumbleyung and Mannabanks North is in the Shire of Kulin.
Numeralla is 1937ha, Mannabanks is 847ha and Mannabanks North is 599ha.
Numeralla has been farmed by three generations of the Pearce family.
This is the first time the property has been listed for sale since the original farm holding was taken up at Moulyinning in 1910, by brothers Thomas and William Pearce.
Today, Numeralla comprises part of the original holding, as well as subsequent expansions which now includes purchases of adjoining parcels of land.
Mannabanks was originally taken up at Tarin Rock in 1938 with Mannabanks North being purchased shortly thereafter.
SALE SUMMARY:
In 1994, Mannabanks North was also expanded through the purchase of adjoining land.
All three properties were carefully selected by the early pioneers for their abundance of fertile soils, with soil types across the properties best described as first-class medium loams.
The small and few patches of iron stone are cropped successfully.
Numeralla is estimated to be made up of 85 per cent medium loams (with some gravels), 10pc heavier types, and about 5pc lighter soils, which have been planted to pine and Tagasaste.
Original timbers on the property include York gum, salmon gum and mallee - all set on a gently undulating landscape with the higher land commanding great views.
Residential buildings on the property maximise the views of the natural landscape.
Mannabanks and Mannabanks North are widely renowned for their quality soils.
Both properties are estimated to comprise 75-80pc medium loams and 20pc heavier clays.
Original timbers on the properties include some of the best examples of white gum, York gum, jam and mallee trees.
Rainfall records over a 22-year period on the Moulyinning property show an annual average of 343 millimetres with 225mm falling in the growing season (April to September).
The Tarin Rock farms show an annual average of 332mm with 218mm falling in the growing season (April to September).
The sellers describe the productive cropping area of the properties to be 2932ha, being 87pc of the total area.
This area was determined by independent mapping completed by Rokit Science Mapping services.
All prospective buyers are to make their own assessment of the arability of the properties.
The remaining area is made up of park land grazing, revegetation, fire breaks, drains and catchments, natural timbers, dams, grazing, waterways and a laneway.
These properties are well-suited to a production system incorporating cropping and livestock.
The 2023 cropping program includes 800ha of barley and 100ha of oats on the Moulyinning property and 230ha of wheat, 700ha barley and 305ha canola on the Tarin properties.
Pastures across most of the Moulyinning farm consists of mainly sub clovers -Geraldton, Nungarin, Dalkeith with some medic being margarita.
Pastures on the Tarin Rock farms are limited due to multi-cropping in recent years.
Cropping fertiliser applications across all properties on cereals has seen 80 kilograms per hectare DAPZ (50 DAPZ, 20k, 10 all rich) plus 80 litres UAN.
Canola has seen 80 kg/ha DAPZ (50 DAPZ, 20k, 10 all rich) plus 100 litres UAN.
Water is supplied to the home farm in Moulyinning by scheme and a series of 27 good quality dams, most with catchments.
Rainwater is harvested off the sheds and is supported by four tanks.
The Tarin Rock properties have a total of 17 dams, most of which have catchments.
Mannabanks has 10 dams and Mannabanks North has seven.
Fencing is in very good condition across all the properties new fences have been erected in recent years, as indicated on the individual farm maps.
New fencing is underway at Mannabanks, which will be completed prior to settlement.
Fencing materials are mainly of steel posts and Ringlock.
Improvements include:
Numeralla
Mannabanks
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.