Let's talk about the future over lunch

AT the heart of the Dowerin Machinery Field Days is the commitment to acting as a bridge between collaborators and advocates for the sustainability of agriculture, and providing a vital platform for sharing knowledge and innovations that support the future of farming and drive regional economic growth.
With an array of current issues impacting the sector, the Bringing Dowerin Downtown lunch is an opportunity to host this conversation in a different way and share messaging with a broader audience.
Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Minister for Emergency Management, Murray Watt and WA's Deputy Premier, Treasurer and Transport Minister Rita Saffioti are both confirmed to speak at the lunch to be held on Tuesday, August 29, at Crown Perth.
They lead an impressive line-up of keynote speakers.
Luke Chandler, managing director Australia and New Zealand, John Deere, leads the iconic green and gold brand in transforming farming.
Discover the latest in agtech helping farmers innovate for productivity, profitability and planet.
Craig James, chief equities economist, Commonwealth Bank, will provide analysis on global economic trends.
With WA farmers contributing $15.5 billion, mostly grain, to the $87b national ag economy in FY2022, WA agriculture is big business, and it's vital to understand the issues and emerging opportunities affecting the sector.
Wayne Crofts, chief executive, Craig Mostyn Group (CMG) drives the company's vision of being a trusted source of food for
families in Australia and around the world.
In its 100th year, CMG has a large investment program to drive growth in domestic and international markets as well as increase productivity through investment in new technology to meet the changing needs of consumers.
Keynotes will be followed by an expert panel conversation moderated by Business News' Mark Pownall on the opportunities, influences and advocacy priorities impacting Wheatbelt communities.
Panellists include:
Chris Cusack, general manager, nbn Local
Kevin Brown, group chief executive, St John Ambulance
Karl O'Callaghan, chief executive, Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management Rebecca Tomkinson, chief executive, Chamber of Minerals and Energy of Western Australia.
Gathering corporate leaders and government representatives for discussions on agricultural innovations and outlooks powering Australia's ag sector is no easy feat.
All Western Australian primary producers are encouraged to attend and join the conversation.
In response to attendee feedback from last year, the lunch will follow a new format this year with increased networking time with a post formalities sundowner allowing
greater opportunities to connect.
The lunch is possible with thanks to support from Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and the Wheatbelt Development Commission.
Tickets are on sale now.
More information: Go to dowerinfielddays.com.au
