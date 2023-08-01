GRANT Cooke entered his first working sheep dog trial three decades ago and was instantly hooked.
"I love it, it's a great sport," the Grass Valley mixed 50:50 cropping and sheep producer said.
"It teaches you a lot about dogs and stockmanship."
Mr Cooke and his Border Collies, three-year-old Theo and seven-year-old Bluey, dominated the Esperance and District Working Sheep Dog Club (EDWSDC) trial this month, securing top place in the improver class and open results.
The trial was held over four days at the Pingelly Sheep Dog Ground and while the rain stayed away, the early morning chill factor challenged competitors.
There were record entries yet again, with 126 dogs and 42 handlers covering 215 runs.
EDWSDC secretary Jill Wallace said the sheep used in novice and improver classes were fairly malleable, however those in the open class proved challenging and had a definite mind of their own.
"Things initially went well for those who worked with style and a calm approach, but the sheep soon became antagonistic, challenging every move," Ms Wallace said.
"Competitors that tried the hustle and bustle approach found the sheep split up and went in different directions."
The judge's scores were a reflection of just how close the competition was.
Dogs were marked out of 100, including 60 points on the field and 40 points on obstacles, and were given the challenge of keeping the three sheep in a straight line.
In the novice class Neil Kristiansen, Goomalling and his working dog Badgingarra Sir Ben dominated with 87 points, followed by Nan Lloyd, Beverley and Binnaburra Ruffy in second place (78 points) and Per Ostberg, Northcliffe, with My Nr One Favvo (77 points) closely behind in third.
Meanwhile, Mr Cooke and Grass Valley Theo cemented first place spot in the improver class with 93 points ahead of Gordon Curtis, Kellerberrin, and Binnaburra Buzz (89 points) and - again leaving her mark - Ms Lloyd and Kumburk Ace (87 points).
Mr Cooke won the open results with Grassvalley Bluey on 194 points, however Peter Gorman, Muchea and Pendalup Lucy (174 points) made it no easy feat.
Ken Atherton, Arthur River and Ramulam Prickles finished third with 150 points.
"Our more experienced workers certainly dominated the placings as might have been expected," Ms Wallace said.
"Several of those, including Grant Cooke and Ken Atherton, have represented Australia at the Trans Tasman championships against New Zealand on numerous occasions.
"All these workers are held in high regard and are the 'turn to' people for advice for the newer people to the game."
Reflecting on the open trial, Mr Cooke said he and Mr Gorman finished on equal scores, with an extra run-off determining the winner.
He said there was only usually a point or two between first and second, meaning a mistake was pivotal in where competitors finish.
"One minute you might be a champion, the next you could be a feather duster," Mr Wallace said.
"The dogs love it, it is like an adrenaline rush.
"You can see they will quiver with anticipation, a bit of adrenaline kicks in and that can be good and bad."
Mr Cooke entered the working sheep dog world when he returned to the family farm in 1990.
He sought to improve the quality of two dogs he was running onfarm and was hooked by the discipline and education, which he described as "next level".
Since then Mr Cooke, who has been the Northam Districts Working Dog Club secretary for 16 years, has become a well-respected member of the community, representing Australia seven times and WA 12 times, and serving twice as the WA Working Sheep Dog Association president and once as president of the Australian body.
His longstanding commitments shows just how dedicated he is to working and breeding better sheep dogs.
And when you've been involved for as long as Mr Cooke, it is not without good reason.
"I've had a lot of enjoyment out of it and it is always nice to do well, but you also have to give back to what you enjoy.
"What I love most is that measure of improvement from start to finish in your skills and your dog's, as you both become more familiar with the courses and rules."
Mr Cooked added, "your dog has to have good instinct to get out there and work three sheep - not 300 or 1000-head like they would onfarm".
"All the skills used are still applicable to bigger mobs," he said.
"It is very difficult when you have five minds working and are trying to navigate a designated course."
Mr Cooke is now one of five people vying to represent WA at the Dogpro Plus Supreme Australian Working Sheepdog Championship, held in Strathalbyn, South Australia from September 9-17.
He and Ms Wallace both acknowledged the Pingelly community and tourism group for their ongoing support and efforts to maintain the grounds and upgrade facilities.
