Potential US market for WA manufactured Harvestaire header sieves

By By Mal Gill
July 31 2023 - 7:00pm
Josh Collins MIG welding a sieve frame to suit a Case IH flagship model combine harvester at Harvestaire Pty Ltd, Balcatta.
IN a 'coals-to-Newcastle' type move, Western Australian combine harvester parts manufacturer and retailer, Harvestaire Pty Ltd, is negotiating to sell its replacement header sieves in the United States of America.

