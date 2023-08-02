Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

NAB is partnering with Farming for the Future to investigate the value of natural capital

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
August 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A mallee tree planting on farm. Agribusinesses are becoming more conscious of their on-farm natural capital.
A mallee tree planting on farm. Agribusinesses are becoming more conscious of their on-farm natural capital.

Climate-smart farming is at the front of agribusinesses' minds as overseas markets continue to demand sustainable solutions to farming.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Jasmine is a earnest listener and a passionate advocate for justice. She feels privileged to be trusted by farmers across Western Australia to tell their truth.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.