Darren West fronts WAFarmers' crowd on ACH Act

Bree Swift
Bree Swift
August 3 2023 - 10:00am
WA Labor MP for the Agricultural Region Darren West was heckled by members of the audience at the WAFarmers meeting in Katanning last week. He defended the State governments ACH Act to a fired-up crowd of more than 600 people.
THERE was a frosty reception for the only Labor MP to front a heated crowd at a WAFarmers meeting on the new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage (ACH) Act and live export last week.

