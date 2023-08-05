The Western Australian Research and Livestock Council (WALRC) saw a huge turn-out from its Association for the Advancement of Animal Breeding and Genetics conference last week.
Attendees travelled from all over Australia and overseas to attend the three-day event, including a series of talks at The University of Western Australia's (UWA) University Club last Thursday.
The morning session focused on the future of livestock genetics and animal breeding, discussed by Steve Miller, from the University of New England's animal genetics and breeding unit, followed by a 'toolkit' on how to achieve the best outcomes.
The following session shifted focus to climate change, specifically reducing methane and identifying climate resilient animals.
Mark Henryon, Danish Agriculture and Food Council, spoke about how animal breeding could offer some solutions on climate and environmental issues, as well as animal welfare.
Two speakers from New Zealand, Jason Archer from Beef + Lamb NZ, and Suzanne Rowe from AgResearch NZ, offered insights on measuring and reducing methane emissions.
In the afternoon, the audience was impressed by the finalists participating in the emerging geneticists challenge.
Three finalists had five minutes to deliver a speech to the farmers in the room, breaking their research down into the simplest of terms and answering questions.
To finish the day, the students and farmers participating in WALRC's Farm-a-Friend program were announced and had the opportunity to meet for the first time.
