Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Acremaster plans are still in the mix

By Mal Gill
Updated August 4 2023 - 10:33am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Designer, engineer and manufacturer Laurie Phillips with the front and rear axle housings he hopes to use in version three of his Phillips Acremaster four-wheel-drive, articulated, high-horsepower tractor relying on simple mechanicals rather than complex electronics.
Designer, engineer and manufacturer Laurie Phillips with the front and rear axle housings he hopes to use in version three of his Phillips Acremaster four-wheel-drive, articulated, high-horsepower tractor relying on simple mechanicals rather than complex electronics.

Version three of the Merredin-built, big horsepower, four-wheel-drive articulated Phillips Acremaster tractor with a minimum of electronics remains a potential goer despite recent setbacks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.