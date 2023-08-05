Farm Weekly
Home/News

Boree Park Stud, Dinninup hosts educational open day on eID and sheep genetics

By Kyah Peeti
August 5 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 90 people gathered at the Boree Park White Suffolk stud open day at Dinninup last Tuesday. The day was organised in an aim to educate growers on the importance of sheep genetics, farm biosecurity and electronic identification (eID) tags.
More than 90 people gathered at the Boree Park White Suffolk stud open day at Dinninup last Tuesday. The day was organised in an aim to educate growers on the importance of sheep genetics, farm biosecurity and electronic identification (eID) tags.

Last week more than 90 producers, livestock agents and industry professionals gathered at the Boree Park White Suffolk stud, Dinninup, for an educational open day organised by the Boree stud staff, Rhodes Pastoral general manager Michael Wright and Boree Park stud manager Micheal Potter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.