Record second quarter for CNH Industrial

By Mal Gill
August 6 2023 - 1:00pm
Demand for its high horsepower tractors was strong in North America in the second quarter of the year, CNH Industrial announced last Friday, however tractor demand in other markets was generally down on the same quarter last year.
Increased revenue from sales of New Holland and Case IH brand agricultural and construction machinery have helped global manufacturer CNH Industrial set financial records in the second quarter to June 30.

