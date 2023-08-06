Experienced farmer Duncan Young has become the newest member of the Grain Producers Australia (GPA) board, after years away from the advocacy spotlight.
Previously the president of the WAFarmers Grains Council, where he also represented WA farmers on the GPA policy council, he is no stranger to speaking up for WA growers.
GPA chairman Barry Large said he was excited to have someone with Mr Young's expertise and experience representing growers on the board.
Mr Young is well-versed on matters regarding grains research and development and new technology within the industry.
He is highly regarded as an early adopter of new technology in his cropping enterprise and for providing strong advocacy to help enable WA growers to gain access to crop biotechnology.
Mr Young farms on 3600 hectares at Beverley, growing cereals and pulses, and has been involved in the family farming business for about 30 years.
"Duncan's work representing WA growers since the early 2000s had delivered great benefits, in applying his vast knowledge and practical experience in areas such as crop biotechnology, sustainability, soil health, climate resilience, farm technology and more," Mr Large said.
Next week, Mr Young is heading to Adelaide on a field trip to explore how the South Australian season is going.
Mr Young said he was looking forward to the trip, and was hoping to learn a lot from the farmers he meets.
Mr Young replaces Gerard Paganoni who served two 2-year terms and has held important roles including chairman of the GPA audit and risk committee and the Grain Trade Australia technical committee on plant breeding and innovation.
"I'd also like to thank Gerard for his strong representation for growers and contribution to GPA's strong results and growth over the past four years," Mr Large said.
With the addition of Mr Young, GPA hoped to continue strengthening grassroots grower representation and national policy advocacy.
Recently, some of the issues GPA have advocated against include continued APVMA politicisation and "inappropriate" port development in Victoria.
Other appointments from the GPA 2023 annual general meeting include the re-election of GPA southern grower director Andrew Weidemann and northern grower director Matthew Madden.
