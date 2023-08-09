Farm Weekly
Home/News

Warren Davies "The Unbreakable Farmer" set to share his story around WA in September

Perri Polson
By Perri Polson
August 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warren Davies will be making his way around the Wheatbelt and South West in September for a series of talks about mental health.
Warren Davies will be making his way around the Wheatbelt and South West in September for a series of talks about mental health.

For mental health crisis support:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Perri Polson

Perri Polson

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.