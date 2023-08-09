One of WA's most popular and longest-running adventure sporting events, the Avon Descent, is celebrating its 50th year this Saturday, August 12 and Sunday, August 13.
Event chairman Greg Kaeding said he was expecting another great year on the water, with optimal conditions and the highest participation numbers since pre-COVID.
"It's sitting at about half a metre (water levels) going out through the valley at the moment, which we feel with recent rainfall might increase slightly," Mr Kaeding said.
"For novices and those who are less experienced, they're ideal water levels, which makes for an optimum race and a maximum number of finishes."
The lower catchment areas have recorded higher rainfall totals, despite it being much drier in the Wheatbelt.
"More recent rains have added to the upper catchment," Mr Kaeding said.
"While there's still some exposed rock, there's nothing really stopping people from negotiating their way down through the course, so they shouldn't have to get out and paddle at all."
Mr Kaeding said there were about 400 competitors this year, with support from 1000 support crew.
A parade will kick off the event in Northam commemorating the Avon Descent's 50-year history, as well as a reception which will introduce and acknowledge some of the competitors and organisers from the inaugural event.
Over the two days there will also be events happening along the course to create a family-friendly festival atmosphere to celebrate the milestone.
"Northam, Toodyay, Upper Swan, Belmont and Bayswater all run family festivals, so everything from ferris wheels, to stalls, to culinary delights, it's an experience," Mr Kaeding said.
He said the 50th anniversary was a special year for him also, as he's been involved in the white water classic since it started in 1973.
"We're hoping to acknowledge some of the long-term supporters of the event, whether they've been an official, or as a competitor, they've ensured the event's continued popularity and sustainability which is fantastic," Mr Kaeding said.
"I've been a competitor, a winner, timekeeper, official and now chairman.
"I'm proud of the fact we've given 35,000 competitors over the years the time to face a really good challenge.
"It's not a road race, it's 124 kilometres of wild river, going through national parks and remote access areas.
"Logistically, it's a far bigger exercise than doing a fun run through the streets of Perth, having 124km of waterways, and we've got to get everybody at the end safely.
"I've enjoyed every minute of it."
Farmer and Northam competitor Brad Watson said he had been involved with the Avon Descent since 1993.
This year marks his 30th race, but he has a go putting the boat on the water any chance he can, around Goomalling and the Blackwood or Moore rivers.
"What kind of country boy gets to drive a boat to Perth?" Mr Watson said.
"When it rains, I've gone places you wouldn't dream a boat would go, I love doing that sort of stuff.
"Wherever there's a puddle, I'm in it."
Mr Watson said there hadn't been much rain in Northam and that he believed the water levels would be low at the start of the race.
He said he knew how to handle low water levels, but admitted it was hard work.
"You come out of the Avon and won't be able to walk for a week, you come out pretty bruised, we're going 70 kilometres an hour in a foot of water in some parts," he said.
The two-day event finishes on the Swan River at Bayswater.
When the Avon Descent first started, it was a fairly small event with only 49 competitors.
There were no rules, no checkpoints and no officials, with only a handful of spectators.
The skill level of participants ranges from beginners through to Olympians and the entire event is run by volunteers.
Over the 50 years Mr Kaeding said he's seen more competitors opt for the shorter courses over the ultra marathon challenge.
"We've tried to embrace change and give people the opportunity to do it (ultra marathon) as a relay, so they could divide the race into four,'' he said.
Other short courses available include a challenge from Toodyay to Cobbler's Pool on day one, or the 13km 'Bond to Bayswater Belter' on day two.
"So get on the water in whatever floats," Mr Kaeding said.
More information: Go to avondescent.com.au
