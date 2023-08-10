Farm Weekly
Home/News

All roads lead to transporters conference

By Brooke Littlewood
August 11 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LRTAWA outgoing president David Fyfe (left), ALRTA life member and Kulin Transport owner and operator Grant Robins, ALRTA president Scott McDonald and LRTAWA new president Darran Bairstow, Flexitrans, Dumbleyung.
LRTAWA outgoing president David Fyfe (left), ALRTA life member and Kulin Transport owner and operator Grant Robins, ALRTA president Scott McDonald and LRTAWA new president Darran Bairstow, Flexitrans, Dumbleyung.

Livestock and rural transporters took a two-day pit stop at Busselton over last weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.