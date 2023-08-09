Celebrating four decades of agriculture excellence, innovation and community spirit was the theme of the 40th McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo that kicked off yesterday - and continues today.
After a scaled-down event was held at the nearby polocrosse grounds last year, the event returned to its traditional home at the Mingenew Recreation Centre for the two-day show.
Expo chairman Andrew Cosgrove said all the people behind the scenes took pride in celebrating the 40-year milestone.
"Four decades ago members of the Mingenew Lions Club came together with a vision to showcase local farming, raise funds for the community groups and unite our communities," Mr Cosgrove said.
"Little did they know that this event would become one of the largest agricultural field days of its kind in the Mid West a testament to the enduring spirit and resilience of the Mingenew community."
Mr Cosgrove said they were not only commemorating the past, they were celebrating the future of agriculture and the unyielding commitment of local farmers and industry professionals
"Expo has witnessed the ever-changing landscape of technology and innovation as it adapts to stay at the forefront of the agriculture event calendar," he said.
He acknowledged all the people played a role in staging the event over the years and the exhibitors to "help share the vision of promoting the industry".
"Together we have created a platform that not only celebrates agriculture, it fosters meaningful connections with progress," Mr Cosgrove said.
"As we look back at how far we have come, we must also look to the future.
"The challenges faced by rural and regional Australia have not deterred us.
"They have strengthened our resolve to innovate, adapt and embrace sustainable practices.
"Together we will continue to propel the agriculture industry forward."
