Ten Western Australian carbon farming projects spanning 26,390 hectares will remove a projected 423,103 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over the next decade.
These projects form part of round two of the State government's Carbon Farming and Land Restoration Program.
Murray and Adele Grey are among the program's eight successful recipients, set to share in $2.15 million worth of funding.
The $166,901 allocated to the husband and wife team will go towards their grazing soil carbon project at Yathroo, south west of Moora.
The Grey family will leverage co-investment to sequester carbon at depth, where it will become more secure and stable, and increase soil organic matter by extending grazing rest periods on Tagasaste and pastures.
The funds will also assist the family to lease land and install water points to increase stocking rates and grazing intensity of their cattle, without risking soil erosion.
The project will include the planting of sub-tropical perennial plants, multi-species shelter belts and cover crops.
WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis, who visited the Greys' farm last month, said others would be able to learn from the Yathroo project, as it will provided new insights into sequestering carbon at depths of at least 1.2 metres, as well as alternative grazing management strategies.
Other round two recipients of the program are investing in soil amelioration using clay, compost and manure, mixed species legume fodder crops, revegetation, cell fencing and applications of synthetic calcium to encourage long term deep root development.
These projects build on the work of the program's round one recipients, whose projects are estimated to have removed 240,000t of carbon dioxide across 7000ha.
"Compared to Victoria and New South Wales, I genuinely believe there are so many carbon projects in WA because we are attuned to that export focus and what global consumers want," Ms Jarvis said.
"We know consumers in Australia and around the world are really looking for these projects that can claim carbon neutrality.
"I encourage all landholders to find out how carbon farming can benefit their businesses by attending an upcoming carbon farming workshop or webinar or apply for a carbon farming voucher later this year, to reap the rewards of participating in the carbon marketplace."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.