With buying duties completed with several pens of steers for a couple of grazier orders, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Chris Waddingham took over the reins with a short run of beef heifers which topped from the outset with eight Charolais cross yearling heifers averaging 466kg from MF & MA Hutton, Capel, knocked down to the eastern Wheatbelt feeder buyer on AuctionsPlus at $1090 at 234c/kg.