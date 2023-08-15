Farm Weekly
Home/News

Summit Fertilizers Geraldton celebrates Michele George

By Jasmine Peart
August 15 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retiring Summit Fertilizers customer service officer Michele George (left), Geraldton with credit manager Cheri Bowater.
Retiring Summit Fertilizers customer service officer Michele George (left), Geraldton with credit manager Cheri Bowater.

A fulfilling 29 and a half years of looking after the Geraldton region has come to a close for retiring Summit Fertilizers' customer service officer Michele George.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.