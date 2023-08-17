Waringa chose McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo to show off its semi-mounted, reversible mouldboard plough with packing system for the first time in Western Australia.
"It's a Grégoire Besson Voyager C80 reversible mouldboard plough with 12 boards," said Waringa general manager Sam Abbott.
"But what makes this one different is it is fitted with the landpacker as well for conserving moisture in the soil profile.
"This is the first one in Australia with this landpacker on it - it has individual packers which you can change the packing pressure on and the packing system turns over with the plough.
"The mouldboard is also about the biggest you can get with this system."
Mr Abbott explained the packing system resolved one of the problems of trying to seed into mouldboarded country.
"Because mouldboarded country is generally very soft, you tend to need a customised seeder to be able to sow into it, but this packer system on the plough enables you to use your conventional seeder," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.