Waringa unveils Grégoire Besson Voyager plough at Mingenew Midwest Expo

By Mal Gill
August 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Jake Isaac (left) and general manager Sam Abbott of Waringa with the Grégoire Besson Voyager mouldboard plough and packing system displayed in WA for the first time last week at Mingenew.
Waringa chose McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo to show off its semi-mounted, reversible mouldboard plough with packing system for the first time in Western Australia.

