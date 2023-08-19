PFG Australia has announced a ground-breaking partnership with the world's fastest growing zero-turn mower manufacturer, US-based Bad Boy Mowers.
The new deal means the iconic American brand's first major global exports of its zero-turn mowers will soon be sold exclusively at more than 40 selected PFG Australia dealerships across Australia, including Perth, Bunbury, Manjimup, Cowaramup and Muchea in WA.
The addition of Bad Boy Mowers takes the number of international brands sold through PFG's ever growing dealer network to 15.
With more than 300 dealers across the country, PFG Australia is the biggest privately owned and independent agriculture distributor in the southern hemisphere.
PFG Australia chief executive officer Justin Whitford said he was thrilled to add Bad Boy Mowers to the stable, with its commercial and residential products renowned for their attitude, class-leading manufacture, quality and toughness.
"It's a real privilege that Bad Boy Mowers has chosen PFG Australia to be their first ever major export partner," Mr Whitford said.
"In just 20 years of operation, they've managed to become an iconic mowing brand in the US, and our growing dealer network in Australia is an ideal launching pad."
Bad Boy Mowers Australia general manager Greg Clark said seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner and V8 Supercars legend, Craig Lowndes, would be Bad Boy Mowers' official Australian brand ambassador.
"Craig Lowndes is a perfect fit as Bad Boy Mowers' Australian ambassador," Mr Clark said.
"He's always been a tough competitor and he's got a massive fanbase across Australia.
"Craig also lives on acreage and has done since he was a kid, so he's certainly no stranger to mowing."
National sales manager for Bad Boy Mowers in Australia, Sal Gallenti said whether you were a contractor or just a home gardener, there was a model that was perfect for the job
"They look amazing, which is the overwhelming feedback I've got at field days when we've shown off demo models, and they're super comfortable too," Mr Gallenti said.
"Bad Boy Mowers is all about mowing with attitude.
"We love the idea of working with such a cool brand and their hotted up, rugged designs.
"We expect the first shipments to arrive in spring with an attractive price point, too.
"That's the thing with Bad Boy Mowers - you get looks, comfort, power, toughness, quality and fantastic value for money."
