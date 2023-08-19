Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Craig Lowndes ambassador for Bad Boy Mowers in Australia

August 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner and V8 Supercars legend, Craig Lowndes, is Bad Boy Mowers official Australian brand ambassador.
Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner and V8 Supercars legend, Craig Lowndes, is Bad Boy Mowers official Australian brand ambassador.

PFG Australia has announced a ground-breaking partnership with the world's fastest growing zero-turn mower manufacturer, US-based Bad Boy Mowers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.