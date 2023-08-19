FOLLOWING the success of last year's initiative, WA stud sheep breeders will again have the opportunity to make a difference this ram selling season.
The generosity shown by a swag of WA stud sheep breeders at ram sales last year made a significant contribution towards the record total of $164,200 raised by the popular fundraising effort 'Shearing For Liz Pink Day' for breast cancer research.
Shearing For Liz Pink Day co-ordinators Quentin Davies, Cardiff stud, Yorkrakine and Tom Reed, Jumbuk Shearing, with stud stock representatives Tim Spicer, Elders and Mitchell Crosby, Nutrien Livestock, again invite all Merino and terminal/maternal sheep breeders to consider generously donating the proceeds from one of their sale rams this year to the Breast Cancer Research Centre (BCRC-WA).
Mr Davies sincerely thanked all sheep breeders who participated last year and encouraged everyone to be part of the worthwhile initiative.
"Elders and Nutrien Livestock through Tim Spicer and Mitchell Crosby have got behind the initiative again this year and will handle the funds raised from nominated sales," Mr Davies said.
"Listening to the inspiring professor Arlene Chan speaking at the BCRC-WA Couture for a Cure Ball last year about the work that BCRC-WA does to improve the future of everyone affected by breast cancer, just makes our small contribution seem worthwhile.
"Involvement in this initiative will encourage breast cancer awareness and education in respective breeders' communities and among their clients' friends and businesses they touch through farming and community contacts.
"We look forward to breeders' participation again in the worthy and rewarding fundraising venture and joining our very dedicated fundraising team."
Following the presentation of $164,200 at the BCRC-WA Couture for a Cure Ball last year, BCRC-WA interim chief executive officer Fiona Cocks said she couldn't thank the shearers and WA farmers enough for how they have embraced this cause.
"Not only are the funds raised so valuable in enabling us to continue to meet the needs of breast cancer patients and their families by way of funding further research and providing breast care nurses, psychologists and other support services to patients, but we must also acknowledge the importance of getting the breast cancer awareness message into regional WA through this event," Ms Cocks said.
"Remembering regional areas do not have easy access to the best medical and specialist care like we do in Perth, which makes their generosity in supporting this campaign all the more admirable."
This year's Shearing For Liz Pink Day marks the 10th anniversary of the fundraiser and will be held on Saturday, September 9 at the Davies family's Cardiff Merino and Poll Merino stud's shearing shed at Yorkrakine commencing from 2pm.
The annual community fundraiser has raised more than $400,000 for breast cancer research for Professor Arlene Chan and her team at BCRC-WA.
It was founded by Mr Reed and his wife Lucy in memory of their close friend Liz Roberts who died in 2014 following an eight-year battle with Metastatic breast cancer.
The event continues to grow in popularity and generous local community and business support and wider initiatives such as the ram sale donations.
Professor Chan said it is a profound fundraising effort and is extremely grateful to everyone involved.
"Quentin, Di, Tom, Lucy and the whole team behind the Shearing for Liz Pink Day are such valued supporters of BCRC-WA and through their generosity we are able to continue to strive for the very best in breast cancer treatment, support services and research right here in WA," professor Chan said.
"It's only with the generous efforts of groups like theirs, that we who have the privilege to care for breast cancer patients can be confident the very best outcomes can be achieved for this devastating disease - a goal which I know Liz would have wanted for every woman and her family."
For more information or to nominate a ram call Quentin Davies on 0408 346 519, Tom Reed 0432 443 406, Tim Spicer 0427 812 194 or Mitchell Crosby 0438 918 992.
