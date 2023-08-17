Farm Weekly
Italy's senate has passed a bill to ban synthetic/cellular based food

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
August 17 2023
Food Standards Australia and New Zealand (FSANZ) describes cell-based meat as being derived from animal cells using a combination of biotechnology, tissue engineering, molecular biology and synthetic processes.
THE European Food Agency (EFA) recently confirmed the Italian Senate had passed a bill prescribing a ban on the production and marketing of synthetic food and feed.

