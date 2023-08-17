THE European Food Agency (EFA) recently confirmed the Italian Senate had passed a bill prescribing a ban on the production and marketing of synthetic food and feed.
It was revealed that the hall of Palazzo Madama, the seat of the Senate of the Italian Republic (the upper house of the Italian Parliament) in Rome, gave the green light to the provision with results of 93 yes, 28 no and 33 abstentions.
The draft is now being examined by the Chamber of Deputies.
The bill also contained a rule that prohibits the designation of the term 'meat', for foods obtained from vegetable proteins.
A survey conducted by market analysis, business and economic research firm, Noto Sondaggi, reported 74 per cent of the Italian public supported the bill.
The Confederazione Nazionale Coltivatori Diretti (COLDIRETTI), equivalent of Australia's National Farmers' Federation, said it had campaigned getting over two million signatures in support of the provision, with more than 2000 municipalities having voted in favour of the bill.
The COLDIRETTI shared the doubts - identified in the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations and World Health Organisation (WHO) FAO/WHO report on 'Cellular-based food', a definition considered clearer than the term 'cultivated', preferred instead by the manufacturing industries but considered to be misleading by the two world authorities, who also point out that the word 'synthetic' is also used by the academic world and media.
Stating allergies and tumors were among 53 potential health hazards associated with laboratory-produced foods identified in the document.
COLDIRETTI said the risks according to the experts consulted by FAO and WHO concern the transmission of diseases, animal infections and microbial contamination as well as the need for particular attention on the use of components such as growth factors and hormones used in bioreactors and on how these active molecules could interfere with metabolism or be associated with the development of certain types of cancer.
"Italy, which is the world leader in food quality and safety, has the responsibility to lead the way in health and environmental protection policies" said COLDIRETTI president Ettore Prandini.
"The challenge that COLDIRETTI launches to the European institutions is that the products in the laboratory in the authorisation processes are not equated to food but rather to pharmaceutical products."
Australia is an active member of FAO and co-chairs, with New Zealand, its South West Pacific regional group.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry leads Australia's engagement with FAO and has a minister-counsellor (agriculture) permanently based in Rome.
A report by the Senate Committee for Rural and Regional Affairs and Transport Legislation, titled 'Don't mince words: definitions of meat and other animal products', was tasked with looking into the subject and handed down its findings in February 2022.
The committee made a series of recommendations, that included:
The development of a mandatory regulatory framework for the labelling of plant-based protein products;
The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) review of the placement of plant-based protein products in retailers' stores, including online platforms;
The application of a mandatory regulatory framework for cultured meat products, in preparation for the introduction of those products onto the Australian market;
That Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) develops guidelines to inform labelling and marketing practices for manufacturers of plant-based protein products;
ACCC development of a national information standard that defines and restricts the use of meat category brands to animal protein products; and
FSANZ initiates a review in consultation with industry of section 1.1.1-13(4) of the FSANZ code and recommends exempting its application to named meat, seafood and dairy category brands.
FSANZ describes cell-based meat as being derived from animal cells using a combination of biotechnology, tissue engineering, molecular biology and synthetic processes.
It does not reproduce the animal itself, but produces a product that is intended to resemble traditional meat from an animal, such as steak or minced meat.
FSANZ's view is that cell-based meats would be captured within existing standards, including foods produced using gene technology and labelling that indicates the true nature of the food.
Federal National Party leader David Littleproud said the government had made no announcements since the handing down of the report.
"During my time as agriculture minister I investigated ways to ensure the labels on synthetic and plant-based foods were not misleading," Mr Littleproud said.
"There was also a Senate inquiry into the current state of meat category branding in Australia by the rural and regional affairs and transport legislation committee.
"The committee's report, released in February 2022, included a recommendation that the Australian Government ensures the application of a mandatory regulatory framework is applicable to cultured meat products, in preparation for the introduction of those products onto the Australian market.
"It is disappointing 18 months down the track the Albanese Labor government is yet to respond," Mr Littleproud said.
Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt was contacted for comment.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
Journalist with Farm Weekly newspaper WA.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.