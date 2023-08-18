Farm Weekly
Elders enduring sponsorship of McIntosh & son Mingenew Midwest Expo recognised

Tamara Hooper
By Tamara Hooper
August 18 2023 - 2:00pm
Reid Seaby (left), Elders finance, Jason Clarke, area manager North, Jarrad Kupsch, Elders Mingenew branch manager, Nell Eastough, agronomist Northern region, Tatum Patteson, State marketing business partner WA, Jake Comley, Coorow/Carnamah branch manager, Debbie Criddle, rural products sales representitive, Mingenew branch, Simon Cheetham, Elders senior rural real estate executive and Casey Gill, Carnamah Farm Supplies manager.
ELDERS has been a mainstay exhibitor at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo for the event's 40-year history and its support was acknowledged this year as one of the inaugural and ongoing supporters when the event was officially opened last Wednesday morning.

