ELDERS has been a mainstay exhibitor at the McIntosh & Son Mingenew Midwest Expo for the event's 40-year history and its support was acknowledged this year as one of the inaugural and ongoing supporters when the event was officially opened last Wednesday morning.
This strong bond between the event, Elders and the community is a source of pride for the company and especially local Mingenew branch manager Jarrad Kupsch.
"Elders is extremely proud to be involved with the Expo from the very beginning," Mr Kupsch said.
"Our 40 years includes our diamond sponsorship of the event for the past five years and the Elders livestock arena.
"The Elders team understands the importance of the event to the community and the opportunity it provides for networking."
The event is invaluable to businesses both big and small providing opportunities to see new products and services, while catching up with clients in person.
The enjoyable expo allows families to have a fun day out and provides the community with a chance to showcase its town and surrounding areas to those who visit from further afield.
"The event helps to build relationships between the community and the businesses," Mr Kupsch said.
"It is a fun day that is full of opportunities for visitors and exhibitors.
"This year as part of its involvement, Elders invited The Livestock Collective managing director Holly Ludeman to be a guest speaker.
"We are lucky to have Holly Ludeman from The Livestock Collective here to really promote the livestock industry.
"Holly was able to give people insight into the livestock industry that they wouldn't normally have and it is a great opportunity to educate people on the live export industry."
The Elders display incorporated products and services across the board, from farm supplies, livestock, wool, real estate, insurance and its partners from Clear Grain Exchange and Optima, as well as the Royal Flying Doctor Service.
The competition to win a Can-Am Defender XU HD9 2023 was front and centre at the Mingenew display.
To be eligible, clients have to spend $15,000 on selected supplier products.
Entries close tomorrow Friday, August 18, before the competition is drawn at Elders' site at the Dowerin Machinery Field Days on Thursday, August 31 at 11am.
