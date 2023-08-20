Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Battery-electric bikes increasing in popularity

By By Mal Gill
August 20 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deborah and Gary Johnson, Fred Hopkins WA, with the Special Edition Adventure model of the UBCO battery electric bike that is finding favour with farmers, surfers, hunters, prospectors and other off-road adventurers because it does not require fuel, makes no noise, has no emissions and is simple to operate with no gears and only a twist-and-go throttle and front and back brake levers the only controls.
Deborah and Gary Johnson, Fred Hopkins WA, with the Special Edition Adventure model of the UBCO battery electric bike that is finding favour with farmers, surfers, hunters, prospectors and other off-road adventurers because it does not require fuel, makes no noise, has no emissions and is simple to operate with no gears and only a twist-and-go throttle and front and back brake levers the only controls.

CAR buyers across Australia are choosing battery-electric vehicles at an unprecedented rate and a local distributor is hoping some of that uptake interest transfers to an electric all-terrain bike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.