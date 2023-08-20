Farm Weekly
Young women get start in shed handing with Crackers Contracting in Quindanning, Darkan.

By Perri Polson
August 21 2023 - 9:00am
Sisters Matilda (left) and Darcy King spend every school holidays helping out in the shearing shed.
Sarah and Mark Buscumb, Crackers Contracting, are no strangers to labour shortages within the wool and sheep industry.

