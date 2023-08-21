Farm Weekly
Home/News

Jackie Jarvis defends live sheep trade submission

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
August 21 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA's Agriculture Minister has defended the State governments submission to the Independent Panel on the Phase Out of Live Sheep Exports by Sea.
WA's Agriculture Minister has defended the State governments submission to the Independent Panel on the Phase Out of Live Sheep Exports by Sea.

WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis has been accused of "setting out a roadmap" for the Federal government to kill off the live sheep trade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.