WA Agriculture and Food Minister Jackie Jarvis has been accused of "setting out a roadmap" for the Federal government to kill off the live sheep trade.
The comments, made by The Nationals WA MP and spokesperson for agriculture Colin De Grussa, are in relation to the State government submission to the 'Independent Panel on the Phase Out of Live Sheep Exports by Sea'.
Following the submission being tabled in State Parliament by Ms Jarvis on August 8, Mr De Grussa said the submission read "more like a document prepared by a government complicit with the decision to cease the live export trade, rather than one advocating for its continuation".
"In lieu of making a strong case in support of farmers and those affected by the Federal Labor government's decision, the submission advocates for a transition "with clear direction and sufficient time and resources for adjustment along the whole supply chain"," Mr De Grussa said.
"Instead of highlighting the importance of the live sheep trade to our regional economies and communities, the submission states that, 'There has been a long-term decline in live sheep exports', and that given certain scenarios there will be minimal or no impact to farmers."
In his criticisms of the minister, Mr De Grussa said the submission advocated for a "well-managed transition" rather than the continuation of the industry.
Responding in parliament, Ms Jarvis said it "beggared belief" that she was being criticised for submitting a report to a panel that has been specifically formed to manage the transition.
"The Commonwealth has been very clear that it will phase out live sheep export by sea," Ms Jarvis said.
"I have gone in to bat for WA and I told the Federal government what the cost will be to the economy, and I get criticised?
"This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get funds from the Commonwealth to support an industry that will change.
"It will change the structure of the sheep industry; that is what our report said.
"Yet the opposition wants to thumb its nose at money for regional communities, farmers, feed lotters, processors and truck drivers."
Ms Jarvis said the "key pillar" of her submission to the independent panel was that support needed to be provided for WA's processing sector and export market development.
"I appreciate that the opposition will take this issue to the next Federal election in 2025 in the hope of a better outcome," Ms Jarvis said.
"But what is the harm in saying to the Federal government that it needs to provide support so that we can build export markets?"
Putting his own two cents in on the live sheep trade debate, Liberals WA MP for the South West Region Steve Thomas acknowledged a national approach is required on the issue, saying "there is not much the State can do but lobby their Federal colleagues to make sure that it is an important part of the debate".
"That is why, unfortunately, the obvious politicisation of the federal Australian Labor Party for things like live shipping are incredibly disappointing and problematic," Mr Thomas said.
"The Federal ALP is more than willing to sacrifice regional industries for its political purposes to pick up green votes and attempt to balance the left-wing spread in major metropolitan areas and heartland Labor seats in central capital cities they always thought were their own.
"I think it is unfortunate because diversification is going backwards.
"We call it the wheat-sheep industry for a reason."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.