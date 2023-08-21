Farm Weekly
Home/News

Live-sheep trade submission by WA government criticised

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated August 21 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Liberal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson.
Federal Liberal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson.

Three Federal and State politicians who say the WA government has "severely underestimated" the impact of the proposed phase out of the live-sheep trade on WA families and businesses, have put their concerns in writing to the Premier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.